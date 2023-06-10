After Modi, South Korean president meets OpenAI CEO

Meanwhile, Altman said that he is ready to invest in promising startups in South Korea. "We love to support people building on our platform. Some of our teams here today are happy to help with that," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said during a meeting with Korean businesspeople in Seoul. "We're exploring investing more in Korean startups. And we'd be very excited to explore the joint chip collaborations to develop AI accelerators."

Before working with the Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Altman said he had run a firm that invests in startups and had success in funding deep tech firms, reports Yonhap news agency. "It was my great passion in investing. I really want to see a lot more of that in the world," he added.

He said he was impressed by Korean people's reception of up-to-date AI technology led by ChatGPT and interested in their innovative products, both software and hardware.

"Korea is one of the places in the world that has adopted OpenAI most the earliest, use it the most creatively. It's amazing to see what people are doing here," he said. "Those two combined with the culture of innovation and what's happening with the use of AI, particularly OpenAI, make us very excited to collaborate more deeply with the country."