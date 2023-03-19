AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

Road ahead



Most social media platforms claim to reduce the spread of misinformation at the source by building fake news detection algorithms based on language patterns and crowd-sourcing. This ensures that misinformation is not allowed to spread rather than detected after the fact and removing it.



While examples of deepfakes highlight the potential threats of AI in generating fake news, AI and machine learning have provided journalism with several task-facilitating tools that help generate content to voice-recognition transcription tools automatically.



"AI continues to help journalists focus their energy on developing quality content as the technology ensures timely and quick content distribution. Human-in-the-loop will be required to check the consistency and veracity of the content shared in any format text, image, video, audio etc.," said Azahar.



Deepfakes should be clearly labelled as synthetically generated' in India, which had over 700 million smartphone users (aged two and above) in 2021. A recent Nielsen report says rural India had more than 425 million internet users, 44 per cent more than 295 million people using the internet in urban India.



"Humans tend to join the echo chambers' of those who think alike. We need the inculcation of media literacy and critical thinking curriculum in basic education to boost awareness and build a proactive approach to help people to protect themselves from misinformation.



"We need a multi-pronged, cross-sector approach across India to prepare people of all ages for today's and tomorrow's complex digital landscape to be vigilant of deepfakes and disinformation," Nazakat said.



For a large country such as India, the changing information landscape creates an even greater need for information literacy skills in all languages. He added that every educational institution should prioritise information literacy for the next decade.