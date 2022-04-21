Air pollution linked to higher risk of Covid in young adults

Exposure to certain traffic-related air pollutants is associated with a greater likelihood of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus, claims an observational study of young adults.



The study, published in JAMA Network Open, showed associations between infection risk and exposure to particles with a diameter less than 10 micrometres (PM10) and 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5), two days before a positive test and exposure to black carbon one day before.



They, however, found no link between the risk of infection and nitrogen oxides.



"Our results add to the growing body of evidence that air pollution has a part to play in Covid-19 and support the potential benefit of improving air quality," said Olena Gruzieva, Associate Professor at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.



Since pollutants in outdoor air can increase the risk of respiratory infections such as influenza and SARS, the Covid-19 pandemic aroused fears that they could also contribute to the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Studies have also shown that areas of poor air quality have more cases of Covid-19.