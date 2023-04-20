All legacy Blue check marks to go away today, Musk says 'quite a day'

The D-Day is finally here for legacy Blue check mark owners on Twitter and the micro-blogging platform was all set to remove all Blue badges at once on Thursday.



According to its CEO Elon Musk, it is "shaping up to be quite the day!"



Twitter announced that on April 20, "we are removing legacy verified checkmarks".



"To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. Organisations can sign up for Verified Organisations," the company said.