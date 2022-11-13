Alternatives like Tumblr, Mastodon see meteoric rise amid shakeup at Twitter

Since the acquisition was finalised, Twitter's mobile app has seen 7.6 million worldwide installs and $502,000 in consumer spending from across the App Store and Google Play in the 12 days.



Daily usage of Twitter's mobile app also saw a slight uptick, climbing 2 per cent in the 12 days after the acquisition when compared to the prior period, said the report, something which new Twitter boss Elon Musk also posted.



"The upheaval of the last two weeks will likely continue in the short-term as Twitter rolls out features and policies at a rapid clip under its new leadership," said Stephanie Chan, mobile insights strategist at Sensor Tower.



However, the long-term impact is yet to be determined.



"Time will tell whether the trends observed so far will persist or normalise, whether that's the uptick in adoption and spending on the Twitter mobile app, or the surge in interest in alternatives such as Mastodon," she added.