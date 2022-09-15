Amazon Alexa to soon allow advertisers to answer your queries

Brands registered with Amazon Brand Registry will see the new Customers ask Alexa feature in Seller Central, where they can easily discover and answer frequently asked customer questions using self-service tools.



All answers go through Alexa's content moderation and quality checks before Alexa selects the most relevant answer to share with customers.



The feature will be available in Seller Central for a select group of brands beginning October 2022 as an invite-only programme, and will become available to all eligible brands in the US in 2023.



It will be available to shoppers via the Amazon search bar in late 2022, and via Echo devices in mid-2023.