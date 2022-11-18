Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has warned employees that there will be more layoffs at the company in early 2023 "as leaders continue to make adjustments".

The e-commerce giant publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday and now, Jassy has said more layoffs are coming as Amazon's annual planning process extends into the new year.

"Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organisations early in 2023," he said in a statement late on Thursday.