Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 of its workforce: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off approximately 10,000 of its workforce in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a media reported.

According to The New York Times, the cuts will target Amazon's devices organisation, which includes the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources.

The total number of layoffs is yet to be determined, but if it is around 10,000, it would represent about 3 per cent of Amazon's corporate employees and less than 1 per cent of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million, which is primarily composed of hourly workers, said the report.