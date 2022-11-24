Amazon to shut edtech service Academy's operations in India from Aug 2023

Amazon on Thursday said it is shuttering its edtech offering called Amazon Academy's operations in India starting from August 2023, and will refund the full fee to those enrolled in the current academic batch.



The e-commerce behemoth officially launched Academy (previously called JEE Ready), last year.



"At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments," a company spokesperson told IANS.



"Following an assessment we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy. We are winding down this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers," the spokesperson added.