Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid internal mayhem

Elon Musk's Twitter is reeling under a big trouble as another 1,200 employees have quit over the ultimatum for "extremely hardcore" workplace.

The New York Times reported that key infrastructure teams have been "decimated" at Twitter and Musk sent an email to employees asking them about the details regarding the underlaying technology.

"Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today," Musk said in the email on Friday.