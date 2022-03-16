Apple App Store in Russia loses 7K apps since Ukraine invasion

Since the start of the Ukraine invasion, the Russian App Store has lost nearly 6,982 mobile apps as several companies decided to pull off their apps and games from the Apple App Store.



According to data by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower and shared with TechCrunch, those apps had been downloaded around 218 million times in Russia, representing around 3 per cent of their total 6.6 billion installs globally.



The app removals on the Russian App Store after the Ukraine invasion (February 24) represent a 105 per cent increase compared to the first two weeks of February.



During that earlier period, Russia's App Store had seen only 3,404 app removals.