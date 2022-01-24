Apple extends in-app purchase exemption for online group events

The new guideline allows apps offering realtime person-to-person services between two individuals (for example, tutoring students, medical consultations, real estate tours, or fitness training) to use purchase methods other than in-app purchase.



"App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 provides people with greater control over their personal data by stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app," said Apple.



Due to the complexity of implementing this requirement, "we've extended the deadline to June 30, 2022 to give you more time".