Apple 'fully resumed' advertising on Twitter, says Musk

After his meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Musk on December 1 said that they had "resolved" misunderstandings over the micro-blogging platform possibly being removed from the App Store.

Musk posted a video on the micro-blogging platform of his trip to the Apple headquarters and later tweeted: "Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."