Apple restores service after outage for 2nd straight day

Apple's Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services after facing outages for a second consecutive day.



Apple's system status page says that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users.



On Twitter, users have reported that they were unable to use Apple Music. DownDetector indicates that the problems may also be affecting other Apple platforms, such as the App Store.