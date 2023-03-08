Apple unveils iPhone 14, 14 Plus in yellow, available in India from March 14

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that will be available to pre-order in India from Friday, with availability starting March 14.



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in yellow in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.



"The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.