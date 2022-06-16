Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole of past 9 bn years

An international team of astronomers has discovered the fastest-growing black hole of the last nine billion years.



The black hole consumes the equivalent of one Earth every second and shines 7,000 times brighter than all the light from our own galaxy, making it visible to well-equipped backyard astronomers, said the team from the Australian National University (ANU).



Lead researcher Dr Christopher Onken from ANU described the black hole as a "very large, unexpected needle in the haystack".



"Astronomers have been hunting for objects like this for more than 50 years. They have found thousands of fainter ones, but this astonishingly bright one had slipped through unnoticed," Onken said.