Biden wishes Musk 'lots of luck' on SpaceX trip to Moon

US President Joe Biden has wished Elon Musk "lots of luck" for his trip to the Moon, as the Tesla CEO expressed "super bad feeling" about the economy and decided to cut its workforce by 10 per cent.

When asked about Musk's pessimistic attitude toward the economy during a press briefing at the White House late Friday, Biden replied: "Lots of luck on his trip to the Moon."

"Thanks Mr President!" tweeted Musk, who has criticised Biden several times in the past, and had recently announced to vote for the Republicans in November's mid0term elections.