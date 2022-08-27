Biggest regret is that Twitter has become a company: Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey's biggest regret is that Twitter, which he co-founded, has become a company.

In a tweet, Dorsey who is now running financial payments company Block, said: "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it (Twitter) became a company".

When app researcher Jane Manchun Wong asked him in what form did he wish Twitter to become, Dorsey replied: "A protocol. Def can't be owned by a state, or company. Becomes clearer every day".