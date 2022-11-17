Cervical cancer 4th most common among women, policymakers should urgently move to eliminate: WHO

"Five Member States - Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand - have introduced nation-wide HPV vaccination, which Bangladesh, India and Timor-Leste will soon also introduce. HPV vaccination has been introduced in several provinces of Indonesia, protecting tens of millions of girls," Dr Singh said.



The gaps and challenges nevertheless persist, which if unaddressed, will prevent the Region from achieving the global 90-70-90 targets: that is, by 2030, ensure that 90 per cent of girls are fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine; that 70 per cent of women are screened using a high-performance test by 35 years of age, and again by 45 years of age; that 90 per cent of women identified with cervical disease or pre-cancer are treated; and that 90 per cent of women with invasive cancer are effectively managed, said South East Director.



Dr Singh said that WHO has called for action in several key areas to achieve the elimination target of four or less cases per 100,000 women.