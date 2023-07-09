Chandrayaan 3 to launch on July 14: All you need to know about India's third lunar mission

The Indian space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is moving forward with its third moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, slated to launch on July 14 at 2:35 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

ISRO on Friday, July 7, said it has completed the vehicle/rocket electrical tests successfully — the spacecraft has rolled out on the launchpad aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III).

While announcing the completion of the test, ISRO invited the general public to witness the launch of the LVM-III rocket carrying the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft.