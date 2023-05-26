ChatGPT app for iOS now available in India

Those include Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK.



Currently, OpenAI has the ChatGPT app only for iOS and has an Android version in the plans, which it has promised to bring soon to the market.



Meanwhile, the company introduced a new feature called shared links, which allows users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with others.



"Recipients of your shared link can either view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to continue the thread. This feature is currently rolling out to a small set of testers in alpha, with plans to expand to all users (including free) in the upcoming weeks," said OpenAI.



ChatGPT users can also disable chat history on iOS.