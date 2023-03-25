ChatGPT bug may have exposed payment information of some users: OpenAI

The bug has been patched and ChatGPT service and its chat history feature, with the exception of a few hours of history, have been restored.



However, upon deeper investigation, OpenAI discovered that the same bug may have caused the unintentional visibility of "payment-related information of 1.2 per cent of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window".



"In the hours before we took ChatGPT offline, it was possible for some users to see another active user's first and last name, email address, payment address, the last four digits (only) of a credit card number, and credit card expiration date. Full credit card numbers were not exposed at any time," the company revealed.