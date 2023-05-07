China dominates global AI network, autocratic govts its biggest users

Over more than two decades, China has become deeply enmeshed in the international network of AI research and development (R&D): Co-authoring papers with peers abroad, hosting American corporate AI labs, and helping expand the frontiers of global AI research. During most of that period, these links and their implications went largely unexamined in the policy world. Instead, the nature of these connections was dictated by the researchers, universities, and corporations who were forging them.



But in the past five years, these ties between China and global networks for R&D have come under increasing scrutiny by governments as well as universities, companies, and civil society, the paper said.



Four factors worked together to drive this reassessment including the growing capabilities of AI itself and its impacts on both economic competitiveness and national security; China's unethical use of AI, including its deployment of AI tools for mass surveillance of its citizens, most notably the Uyghur ethnic group in Xinjiang but increasingly more widespread; the rise in Chinese capabilities and ambitions in AI, making it a genuine competitor with the US in the field; and the policies by which the Chinese state bolstered those capabilities, including state directed investments and illicit knowledge transfers from abroad, said the paper authored by Cameron F Kerry, Joshua P Meltzer and Matt Sheehan.