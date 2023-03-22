Chinese app TikTok still has troves of personal data of Indians: Report

Facing a nationwide ban in the US, Chinese short-form video making platform TikTok still have access to "troves of personal data of Indian citizens" who once used the app before it was banned in June 2020 by the Indian government over national security concerns along with several other Chinese apps.



According to a report in Forbes, the data of Indian users "remain widely accessible to employees at the company and its Beijing-based parent ByteDance".



Before the ban, TikTok had about 150 million monthly active users in the country.



"I don't think Indians are aware of how much of their data is exposed to China right now, even with the ban in place," a current TikTok employee told Forbes.