Chinese, not SpaceX rocket, set to crash into Moon on March 4

An old Chinese rocket, and not the one from the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX company, is set to crash into the lunar surface on March 4, Bill Gray, an astronomer running Project Pluto, has predicted.



Gray earlier said that the Moon will get a fresh crater thanks to a chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission and is on a collision course with the lunar surface.



Now, he has changed his prediction in a big way, saying the old rocket is not an old Falcon 9 part but an old Chinese rocket instead.



"We now have good evidence that it is actually 2014-065B, the booster for the Chang'e 5-T1 lunar mission. It will, however, still hit the moon within a few kilometers of the predicted spot on March 4, 2022 at 12:25 UTC, within a few seconds of the predicted time," Gray said in a new blog post.