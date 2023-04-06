Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

These diseases, that spread from mosquitoes to people, are causing an increasing number of outbreaks worldwide, with climate change, deforestation and urbanisation being some of the major risk factors, that allow mosquitoes to adapt better to new environments and spread the risk of infection geographically further, including to the European region.



"We are really at the right time to scale up the advocacy for the threat of arboviruses globally," Dr Raman Velayudhan, Unit Head, Global Programme on control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, WHO, said at a media briefing session.



Velayudhan said around 129 countries are at risk of dengue and it is endemic in over 100 countries. From about half a million cases in 2000, it has exponentially grown to 5.2 million in 2019.



This increasing trend is continuing in 2023 where till the end of March 2023, 441,898 cases and 119 deaths have been reported.