Conference on cyber awareness organized by CBI in Pune

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Pune organized a “Conference on Cyber Awareness” at Aryabhatta Hall of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pashan, Pune, as a part of “Cyber Awareness Week” being observed by CBI all over India.

Various senior officers of different govt. organizations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Banks attended the Conference as Delegates, including BSNL, IITM, Department of Post, CGHS, Central Railway, Income Tax, Central GST, CPWD, Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd., New India Assurance Co. Ltd., National Insurance Academy, Press Information Bureau, Zonal Heads of various Banks, Nodal Officers of all the Mobile Service Providers.

The welcome address was given by the Head of Branch, CBI, Pune. He emphasized the importance of “Cyber Awareness” in the wake of ever growing use of internet, mobile phones & social media platforms and incidental increase in the menace of cybercrime in the society. He also appraised the steps being taken by CBI in respect of spreading cyber awareness amongst various stakeholders and public at large.