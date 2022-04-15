Conference on cyber awareness organized by CBI in Pune
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Pune organized a “Conference on Cyber Awareness” at Aryabhatta Hall of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pashan, Pune, as a part of “Cyber Awareness Week” being observed by CBI all over India.
Various senior officers of different govt. organizations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Banks attended the Conference as Delegates, including BSNL, IITM, Department of Post, CGHS, Central Railway, Income Tax, Central GST, CPWD, Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd., New India Assurance Co. Ltd., National Insurance Academy, Press Information Bureau, Zonal Heads of various Banks, Nodal Officers of all the Mobile Service Providers.
The welcome address was given by the Head of Branch, CBI, Pune. He emphasized the importance of “Cyber Awareness” in the wake of ever growing use of internet, mobile phones & social media platforms and incidental increase in the menace of cybercrime in the society. He also appraised the steps being taken by CBI in respect of spreading cyber awareness amongst various stakeholders and public at large.
Four keynote speakers delivered their lectures on various topics related to Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and security. Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, Pune, while delivering lecture on "Nature and Challenges of Cyber Crime and Role of Mobile Devices", emphasized the need for cooperation amongst all the departments to deal with Cyber Crime by following 3 Cs, i.e., Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration. He also stressed the need for quick response while dealing with Cyber Crime Cases.
Sandip Gadiya, Cyber Crime Investigation Expert, Cyber First Inc., Pune, while delivering his lecture on "Latest Cell Phone Technology Crime and Cyber Safety '', demonstrated how mobile phones can be hacked and data can be compromised for the purpose of Cyber Crime. He has also explained how everybody using a Smartphone is creating digital footprints with our mobile phone and is always vulnerable to Cyber Crime. He suggested various dos and don’ts and gave some safety tips for the use of mobile phones.
Dr. Sanjay Tungar, PI, Cyber Cell, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, while delivering his lecture on "Cyber Security for the Common Man" shared his experience while working in Cyber Police Station for last more than 15 years and demonstrated the legal and practical difficulties while dealing with Cyber Crimes.
Sebestian Edassery, Director, Deloitte, Bangalore delivered his lecture on "Technology Crimes and Strategies for Protection" & explained the fundamentals of data storage. He also informed that any data, once created, cannot be destroyed at any point of time & how the same is vulnerable to abuse by the Cyber criminals.
The 5 hour conference evoked positive response from all the participants, who also shared their experiences about the cybercrime and emphasized the need for cyber safety and security and organizing such interactive Cyber Awareness conferences frequently.