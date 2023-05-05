Covid-19 no longer a public health emergency: WHO

The SARS-CoV-2 virus will, however, continue to have pandemic status like HIV.



Although there has been a fresh surge in Covid cases, due to Omicron sub-variants XBB.1.15 and XBB.1.15, both infections and deaths have been the lowest in the three years.



Yet, more than 3,500 people died in the last week of April and billions remain unvaccinated.



The WHO chief also expressed concern that surveillance reporting to WHO has declined significantly, and that there continues to be inequitable access to life-saving interventions, and that pandemic fatigue continues to grow.



Meanwhile, many countries have also ended their states of emergency for Covid. The US also aims to lift its Covid emergency on May 11.



