Covid patients' blood shows who is most likely to become severely ill: Study

Researchers have identified specific proteins in the blood plasma of people infected with COVID-19 that may help predict which patients may need to be placed on ventilators to breathe and which are most likely to die of the virus.

The researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in the US studied blood plasma samples from 332 COVID-19 patients.

"Identifying harmful proteins may be helpful as we confront not only variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, but also as new viruses emerge in the future," said study principal investigator Carlos Cruchaga.