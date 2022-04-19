Cyber security breach reported in military, high-level probe ordered

"Acts of infringement of existing orders, especially involving counter-intelligence matters by military officials, are dealt with in the strictest possible manner as they are subject to the Official Secrets Act," they added, quoting military officials.



"Strictest possible action would be taken against all the officials found guilty in the ongoing investigations," the officials assured.



Expressing inability to share more information on this suspected espionage case, the officials in the defence set up said, "Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation we want to avoid speculations on the ongoing probe or on those who are involved in this case as that may hamper the ongoing investigation."