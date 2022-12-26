Cyber threats shoot up over 60% through Nov: S.Korea

The number of cyberthreats rose more than 60 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier on increased ransomware attacks, government data showed on Monday.



A total of 1,045 cyberattacks were reported to the authorities in the first 11 months of this year, up from 640 cases tallied last year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.



Out of the total, 303 cases, or 29 per cent, were ransomware-related attacks, a type of malware that encrypts the victim's files and demands a ransom payment.



Nearly 90 per cent of the ransomware victims were small and midsized enterprises, and only 41.8 per cent of them had systems that could defend against ransomware attacks, the data added.