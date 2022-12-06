Digital divide mirrors existing socioeconomic divide in India, says new Oxfam report

As per Oxfam India’s policy brief on Educational Technology in School Education in India, more than half the children with disabilities (56.5 per cent) were struggling to attend classes, only 4 per cent of SC/ST households were reported to be studying online regularly (contrasted with 15 per cent among other castes), and 57.6 per cent of adolescent girls felt that boys get easier access to digital facilities in schools and colleges. The following sections further elucidate the privileged and marginalized in India to understand the digital divide at the individual and household level.

“There is a noticeable difference in access to computers and the internet between the advantaged and disadvantaged groups.25 Access to technology has been largely in the hands of the privileged, allowing them ease of access to services, which further exacerbates inequality,” the report says.

The report further suggests that a majority of the population does not have access to computers. However, the likelihood of access to a computer is greater for the general and OBC groups than for the SC and ST populations. “The difference between the general category and ST is as high as 7 to 8 per cent between 2018 and 2021. The percentage of SC and ST with no computers has mostly not changed but the percentage of General and OBC with no computers has increased slightly during the pandemic,” it adds.