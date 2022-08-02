Digital wallet users to exceed 5.2 bn globally by 2026: Report

The total number of digital wallet users will exceed 5.2 billion globally by 2026, up from 3.4 billion in 2022, representing strong growth of over 53 per cent, a report said on Tuesday.

The findings, by Juniper Research, predicted that the presence of "superapps" will drive digital wallet use in developing countries that are currently considered cash-heavy.

"These rapidly growing markets represent a significant opportunity for digital wallet vendors, but they must work intelligently to maximise their position," Damla Sat, research co-author, said in a statement.