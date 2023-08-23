Do not sleep next to your iPhones while charging, warns Apple

Apple has issued a warning for people who charge their iPhones while sleeping, advising them not to sleep next to their devices while it is charging.

According to the tech giant, this habit could cause discomfort and injury.

The company also asked customers to "use common sense" to avoid situations where their skin is in direct contact with the device or a charger.

"Don't sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging," the advisory reads.