Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

"If you think, 'Man, I can sell this to investors because it's a hot topic and everyone will throw money at me', don't do that," Cerf said.



"Be thoughtful. You were right that we can't always predict what's going to happen with these technologies and, to be honest with you, most of the problem is people -- that's why we people haven't changed in the last 400 years, let alone the last 4,000," he added.



"They will seek to do that which is their benefit and not yours. So we have to remember that and be thoughtful about how we use these technologies."



Moreover, he gave an example in which he asked a chatbot to provide a biography about himself.



Cerf claimed that the bot presented its response as factual despite inaccuracies, the report said.



"On the engineering side, I think engineers like me should be responsible for trying to find a way to tame some of these technologies so that they are less likely to cause harm," he said.