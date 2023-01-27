Earth to have close encounter with small asteroid this week

An asteroid, about the size of a box truck, will have a very close encounter with the Earth this week, NASA Systems has predicted.



The asteroid, called Asteroid 2023, is expected to fly over South America. During its flight, the asteroid is predicted to be only 2,200 miles above Earth's surface, making it the closest in recorded history, according to NASA.



However, the space agency said that there is no risk of the asteroid impacting Earth, and even if it did, the small asteroid, which is estimated to be 11.5 to 28 feet (3.5 to 8.5 metres) across, would disintegrate harmlessly in the atmosphere, with some of the larger debris potentially falling as small meteorites.