Elon Musk announces permanent ban for impersonation on Twitter

Elon Musk on Monday said that any Twitter account engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" on the handle will be permanently suspended.

In a series of tweets, the new Twitter CEO said that the platform will not even warn such users, like in the previous past, and will suspend the account immediately.

"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," said Musk.