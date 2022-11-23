Elon Musk cuts Twitter's employee perks

Twitter boss Elon Musk has cut company perks for employees, including wellness, productivity, home internet, training and development, outschools, daycare and quarterly team activities, according to an internal memo seen by The Verge.

"Allowances will be reevaluated over time and may be added back when the company's financial situation improves," it reads.

Meanwhile, Musk has publicly expressed a desire to improve the social network's direct messages work.