Elon Musk 'reinstates' Donald Trump on Twitter

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's decision. A user asked: "Not saying I'm against this decision, but what happened to no major account reinstatements before the council convenes?"



"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk replied.



While, another user commented: "I thought you said something like this would be done by a special committee not a poll."