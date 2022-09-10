Elon Musk sends another notice to Twitter to kill $44 bn deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shot off a third notice to Parag Agrawal-led Twitter, aimed at terminating the $44 billion takeover deal.

In the latest letter submitted with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk's legal team cited Twitter's multi-million dollar severance payment to former security chief and whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko.

According to The Verge, the notice was sent to Twitter's chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde.