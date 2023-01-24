Elon Musk’s sci-fi futurism is just plutocracy with space travel

The “emissions gap” describes the gulf between the stated climate goals of the world’s nations and the amount of decarbonization required to avert climate disaster. It demonstrates, in physical terms, the failure of the world’s ruling classes to take climate seriously and prevent its most ghastly effects.

The world is currently on track to warm by 2.8°C by the end of the century. We’re nearly a full degree off from our stated goal of 2°C.The emissions gap is more than just a physical measurement. It is a hole in our politics. A modestly safe and secure future is slipping away, replaced by one with raging storms, flooded cities, unbearable heat, extreme famine, and forced migration. The emissions gap is the yawning chasm between the physics of planet earth and our plutocratic politics.

Musk surged into this gap, loading it up with dreams of mass electric cars and space travel. The core message of Urban’s ‘Wait But Why’ hagiography can be summed up as, “Don’t worry, Elon’s got this.” Musk has founded multiple companies — Tesla, Solar City, Space X, Neuralink, Open AI — all because he wants to save humanity and guide us into a carbon-free, multi-planetary future. You, dear reader, aren’t alone in caring about the planet.