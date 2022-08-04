EPFO pension scheme holders' data exposed online, claims security researcher

A Ukraine-based cybersecurity researcher and journalist has claimed that about 288 million personal records, containing the full name, bank account number and nominee information of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) holders in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), were exposed online before being taken off the Internet.



The security researcher's claim about the data exposed online was yet to be verified by the EPFO, national cyber agency CERT-In or the IT Ministry.



Bob Diachenko, cyber threat intelligence director and journalist at SecurityDiscovery.com, claimed that their systems identified two separate IPs with Universal Account Number (UAN) data.



An IP address is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local network. IP stands for "Internet Protocol."



"UAN stands for Universal Account Number and this is an important part of the Indian government registry. UAN is allotted by EPFO, he wrote in a blogpost.