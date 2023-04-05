ESA spacecraft finds closest ever black holes to Earth

"The accuracy of Gaia's data was essential for this discovery. The black holes were found by spotting the tiny wobble of its companion star while orbiting around it. No other instrument is capable of such measurements," said Timo Prusti, ESA's Gaia project scientist, in the statement.



In both cases, the objects are approximately 10 times more massive than the Sun. Other explanations for these massive companions, like double-star systems, were ruled out since they do not seem to emit any light.



Until recently, all the black holes astronomers knew of were discovered by emission of light - usually at X-ray and radio wavelengths - produced by material falling in.



The new black holes are truly black and can only be detected by their gravitational effects. The distance of the stars to the black hole, and the orbits of the stars around them, are much longer than for other known binary systems of black holes and stars.