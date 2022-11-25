Even low drinking during pregnancy alters baby's brain structure

In fetuses with alcohol exposure, the fetal total maturation score (fTMS) was significantly lower than in the age-matched controls, and the right superior temporal sulcus (STS) was shallower.



The STS is involved in social cognition, audiovisual integration and language perception.



"We found the greatest changes in the temporal brain region and STS. We know that this region, and specifically the formation of the STS, has a great influence on language development during childhood," said Dr Kasprian.



Seventeen of 24 mothers drank alcohol relatively infrequently, with average alcohol consumption of less than one alcoholic drink per week.



"Nevertheless, we were able to detect significant changes in these fetuses based on prenatal MRI," Dr Kienast added.



According to the researchers, delayed fetal brain development could be specifically related to a delayed stage of myelination and less distinct gyrification in the frontal and occipital lobes.