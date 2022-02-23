Facebook Reels goes global with new money-making tools for creators

In an alternative to popular video-making app TikTok, Facebook in 2020 started testing its short video-making app Instagram Reels first in India.



Mets said that the ‘Reels Play' bonus programme, part of its $1 billion creator investment, pays eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the views of their qualifying reels.



"In the coming months, we'll expand the bonus programme to more countries, so more creators can get rewarded for creating reels that their communities love," said Meta.



The company is also building direct monetisation options for Facebook Reels through ad revenue share and fan support.

"We're expanding tests of Facebook Reels Overlay Ads to all creators in the US, Canada and Mexico, and to more countries in the coming weeks".