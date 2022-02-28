FB limits access to Russian state-controlled media in Ukraine

Meta (formerly Facebook) has blocked access to several Russian state-controlled accounts in Ukraine. The social network said it is also reviewing other governments' requests to restrict access to these accounts in their countries.



Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Meta, said in a tweet thread early on Monday that the company has been in contact with the Government of Ukraine.



"At their request, we have also restricted access to several accounts in Ukraine, including those belonging to some Russian state media organisations," Clegg posted.



"We are also reviewing other government requests to restrict Russian state controlled media," he added.



The Ukrainians have also suggested that Meta remove access to Facebook and Instagram in Russia.