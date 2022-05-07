Ford may let car owners rev engines from a phone or key fob

US automaker Ford is working on a new technology that will allow owners to rev the engines of their vehicles remotely.



According to Ford Authority, the technology would allow vehicle owners to rev their engines using an "input device operated by the user" and without having to push down on the accelerator.



The vehicle's engine could be engaged "at various distances from the vehicle", according to a Ford patent.



Ford may let vehicle owners use a key fob or a phone to rev the engines.