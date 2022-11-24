Former FTX CEO has no stake in Twitter as a private company: Musk

Since FTX's collapse, Musk has publicly slammed SBFA for owning shares in Twitter.



"Everyone was talking about him like he's walking on water and has a zillion dollars," he said in a Twitter Spaces conversation, the day after FTX filed for bankruptcy. "And that (was) not my impression... there's something wrong."



In a letter to employees, Bankman-Fried wrote that he "froze up in the face of pressure" as his company collapsed, bringing its collateral down to $8 billion from $60 billion.



The former CEO apologised to the employees, saying he is "deeply sorry about what happened."



"I didn't mean for any of this to happen, and I would give anything to be able to go back and do things over again. You were my family," he wrote in the letter.



"I've lost that, and our old home is an empty warehouse of monitors. When I turn around, there's no one left to talk to," SBF added.