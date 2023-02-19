Cyber criminals have already started using ChatGPT to create Telegram bots that can write malware and steal your data.



Currently, if you ask ChatGPT to write a phishing email impersonating a bank or create malware, it will not generate it.



However, hackers are working their way around ChatGPT's restrictions and there is an active chatter in the underground forums disclosing how to use OpenAI API to bypass ChatGPT's barriers and limitations.



"This is done mostly by creating Telegram bots that use the API. These bots are advertised in hacking forums to increase their exposure," according to CheckPoint Research (CPR).



The coming months will reveal further how hackers are using new-age techniques and AI-based tools to commit financial frauds.



The time is to minimise your digital footprints to stay away from the new breed of hackers, advise experts.

