FTC asked to probe Apple, Google over selling personal information

Both companies have recently taken steps to limit the collection of user data through these mobile-ad identifiers, a string of numbers and letters built into iOS and Android.



Users of both operating systems now have a way to opt-out of having their identifier transmitted to apps.



Apple last year introduced a new version of its software that requires each app to ask the user for permission to access the device's identifier, and Google is planning to adopt new privacy restrictions to curtail tracking across apps on Android smartphones.